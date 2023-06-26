Malaika Arora Shares Arjun Kapoor's Shirtless Photo, Vacay Pics on Birthday; Calls Him 'Goofy'

Malaika Arora dug out a few never-before-seen photos of beau Arjun Kapoor to wish him on his birthday. Arjun turned 38 this year and while he is growing a year older, Malaika reminded us that age is merely a number and he is still a ‘goofy’ man for her. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos, including a photo of his seated shirtless, and penned a sweet note for him.

In the first photo, Arjun was seen wearing a grey tee and taking a selfie while the mountains doubled up as a beautiful background. In the second, Arjun was seen posing by a lake. In the third, Arjun sat shirtless with his hair messy as he sported a pout. In the fourth, Arjun was seen posing with a shopping bag in one hand while an umbrella in another. In the last, Arjun looked dapped in a brown and black ensemble.

Sharing the photos, Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine ,my thinker ,my goofy,my shopaholic ,my handsome …. @arjunkapoor ❤️." Arjun took to the comments section and dropped a series of heart emojis.

On Sunday night, Malaika was seen joining Arjun and his close friends and family to ring in his birthday. Malaika was looking beautiful in a white and red maxi as she was spotted at his apartment. Arjun’s sister Anshula was also spotted a little later.

A video from the party has also gone viral on the internet. It captures Malaika dancing to her iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya at the birthday bash. She can be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow, bringing the house down on her boyfriend’s special day.

Watch it here: Sexy! Malaika Arora Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Arjun Kapoor’s Party, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019 and have been together since. While Malaika had hinted she was open to remarrying, the couple has not opened up about their plans to marry yet.