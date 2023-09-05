Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours, 'If You Don't Like How She Is Acting...'

Amid the break up rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, the former recently took to her Instagram handle to share a cryptic post addressing about the rough patch in their relationship. The note talked about treating women right.

The post read, " A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don’t like how she’s acting, look at how you are treating her."

She also shared a Good Morning note which read, “The best way to take care of the future is to take care of the present moment."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours made headlines after netizens noticed that the Bollywood diva neither commented nor liked Arjun’s latest social media pictures. While the two have not issued any official statement regarding their alleged breakup as of now, it was recently claimed that Arjun is now dating Kusha Kapila. The two recently attended a party at Karan Johar’s residence when their group pictures also went viral on social media.

More fuel was added to this speculated fire after Malaika unfollowed Arjun’s family members on Instagram. This included his father Boney Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor and sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Amid all these, Malaika and Arjun were spotted a couple of times stepping out for lunch and dinner dates rubbishing these rumours. However fans again grew curious after Arjun was missing from Malaika’s Onam celebrations this year. Malaika had hosted a Sadhya lunch for her close friends at her mother’s Joyce’s house. Neither Arjun nor Malaika has given any statements about these rumours.