Malaika Arora SHOCKED After Two Girls Tried to STOP Her; Netizens Call It 'Harassment'; Watch

Malaika Arora grabs headlines every time she steps out of her house. And yesterday was no exception. However, this was a rather shocking incident which left the Bollywood diva completely stunned.

Malaika Arora was stepping out of a restaurant on Thursday night when a few girls tried to block her way and asked her to give them “some thing." Malaika politely refused, but the girls continued to follow her. Now, a video of the same has surfaced on Instagram, with netizens calling it “harassment."

A user wrote, “This is wrong. These kids shouldn’t behave like this." Another one commented, “This is not fair. You can’t harass someone." “These kids always torture each and every celebrities… if they really want to sell their stuffs they can sell it anywhere but purposely just sake of the camera they do such things," a third user said.

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a sporty gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout sesh. Known for her interesting style and fashion choices, she effortlessly exudes glamour, whether it’s a red carpet event or a casual outing. Only recently, she was spotted in Mumbai sporting a sequin pantsuit. Ditching the usual shirt, Malaika kept things hot by opting for a bralette and flaunting those washboard abs.

Meanwhile, Malaika is in a happy zone as her son Arhaan Khan is in the town. Recently, Arhaan surprised his mother as he went to the gym to pick her up. Malaika is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.