CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ayushmann KhurranaKathal ReviewCannes 2023Amitabh BachchanAsit Modi
Home » Movies » Malaika Arora Slips Into a Sexy Little Dress For Her Dinner Outing With Son Arhaan Khan; Watch
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora Slips Into a Sexy Little Dress For Her Dinner Outing With Son Arhaan Khan; Watch

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora steps out in a chic dress. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora steps out in a chic dress. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora dolled up in a sexy summer dress for a dinner outing with her son, Arhaan Khan.

Malaika Arora was out and about on Tuesday night in the city. The Bollywood diva was spotted leaving her home in Mumbai with her son Arhaan Khan for a dinner outing and she picked out the perfect summer dress. Malaika was photographed wearing sexy little white and blue dress. Malaika added a glam touch to the breezy outfit with a statement chocker.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl completed her OOTN with a pair of matching silver heels, and a bright pink handbag. She tied her hair back into a ponytail. While Malaika dolled up for the night, Arhaan kept things simple with a tee and pants. Watch the video below:

Arhaan returned to India a few days ago and has been spending time with Malaika. The star kid is pursuing his higher studies outside India. Recently, Arhaan was seen making his way to Malaika’s yoga studio, picking her up after her work out session. The mother-son duo posed for a few pictures at the time.

Malaika also often makes headlines for her adorable moments with boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, a video of the couple from an awards show went viral, showing Arjun cutely playing with Malaika’s hairdo. They also recently took a trip to Europe and shared a number of photos from their getaway. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now. Malaika had opened up about her thoughts on second marriage last month, confessing that she has thought of remarrying.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Malaika Arora
first published:May 24, 2023, 07:42 IST
last updated:May 24, 2023, 07:42 IST