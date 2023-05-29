Malaika Arora Smiles, Looks Unbothered In 1st Appearance Amid Arjun Kapoor's Semi-Nude Photo Row

Malaika Arora on Monday made her first public appearance amidst the controversy surrounding actor Arjun Kapoor’s semi-nude photo. She was seen exiting the airport in the video which has gone viral in no time. Her confident outlook has garnered attention from fans.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the actress is seen wearing a white colour crop top and cargo pants of the same colour. She has tied her hair and opted for minimalistic makeup. She is not posing for the shutterbugs and is seen walking toward her car. Malaika Arora’s unbothered appearance immediately gained the attention of fans, who flooded social media with comments.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The controversy started after Malaika Arora on Sunday shared a semi-nude picture of Arjun relaxing on a couch. In the pic, Arjun was seen posing with no clothes on while covering his modesty only with a cushion placed in the front. The photo in question has created a stir on social media, with netizens trolling Malaika for sharing private photo online. Arjun Kapoor has seemingly reacted to the backlash by sharing a cryptic post that reads: “Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for more than four years now. The couple made their relationship official back in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sensharma. He has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake in the pipeline.