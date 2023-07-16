Malaika Arora Takes Over Baku Streets In Style As She Gives Glimpse Of Her Trip; Watch

Malaika Arora is having the best time of her life as she has been busy exploring the vibrant city of Baku, Azerbaijan. The glamorous diva has taken over the streets in style. Malaika has been continuously treating her fans by sharing a glimpse of her trip, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Fans are in awe of her trip.

In a stunning video shared on her social media handle, Malaika Arora channelised her inner Barbie on the trip. She is seen wearing a pink co-ord set and is looking very beautiful. In the same video, the actress is seen indulging in different activities and also showing fans her fun side. Dressed in a chic and elegant ensemble, she effortlessly turned heads with her impeccable fashion choices, proving once again why she is considered a style icon. “There is a whole world out there. Pack your bags, your best friends and go. Wandering through the streets of Baku with my favorite people,” her caption read.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Before this, Malaika Arora allowed us to take a look at the “Day 1 Baku photo dump”. From arriving at the city to ruling the streets in the most fashionable way possible, Malaika had a “perfect day.” For the caption, she didn’t waste much time and simply wrote, “Day 1 #baku photo dump ….. my kinda perfect day.”

Well, Malaika loves to and there is no secret in it. Earlier this year, the actress went to Europe with her beau, actor Arjun Kapoor. Their holiday pictures went viral on social media. From dinner dates to love-up selfies, Malaika declared that she is “all warm and cozy” when she is around Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.