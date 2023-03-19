CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Malaika On Dropping 'Famous' Khan Surname, Says 'I've Lot of Respect for My Ex In-Laws But...'
Malaika On Dropping 'Famous' Khan Surname, Says 'I've Lot of Respect for My Ex In-Laws But...'

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 11:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways in 2017

Malaika Arora opened up about people telling her that she is making a mistake by dropping her married surname, Khan as it had a lot of weightage.

Malaika Arora often makes headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and her divorce from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, besides her work. The actress parted ways with Khan in 2017 and now are co-parents of their son, Arhaan Khan. She has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for some time now. Recently, the actress opened up about people telling her that she is making a mistake by dropping her married surname, Khan as it had a lot of weightage.

Talking at the India Today Conclave 2023, she opened up about people associating her success with the Khan family and said, “It did have a lot of benefits in my life but I don’t think I could rest on the fact that I had a famous surname. I don’t think that was my endow to everything I wanted to do in my life. It did open up a lot of doors for me but I think at the end of the day I have to work irrespective of my married surname. And, I had to work hard and prove myself every single day of my life to stay in the game. And, the day I had the surname name and I went back to my maiden name I still continued to work, make a difference.”

She continued that people told her she is making the biggest mistake by dropping the Khan surname. “I had loads of people tell me that I am making the biggest mistake of dropping the surname. A lot of people telling me ‘you don’t realise the weightage a surname has.’ I have a lot of respect for my ex-inlaws and ex-family, they have given me a lot of love. I have a kid, and I am very much part of the family, but for me, I needed to stand on my own two feet…and not just about the surname. For me being able to drop the surname and going back to my maiden surname, it just gave me a sense of self. That just made me feel I could take on or do anything in life," she said.

first published:March 19, 2023, 10:25 IST
last updated:March 19, 2023, 11:24 IST
Read More