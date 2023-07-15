Malaika Arora Teases Surreal Glimpses From Her Vacay In Azerbaijan; Fans Say 'Queen In Baku'

Malaika Arora never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable style and glamorous fashion choices. The actress, who is on vacation in Baku, Azerbaijan has been actively sharing updates and glimpses from the beautiful place. Following that trajectory, Malaika shared another carousel on Saturday that had everything from surreal sights to glamourous looks all neatly packed in one.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika dropped a whole bunch of pictures that showcased Malaika posing at what seems to be a historic sight. In the first picture, we cannot see her face but as we skim through her slideshow, we get to see her and her travel buddies with folded hands praying in front of a pit of fire. In another snap, Malaika walks through an arching hallway in an ethereal white dress and sunglasses. There is also a monochrome picture of the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ star, a pic of pristine and vintage looking dining area, a photo of Nataraj’s statue, a gorgeous picture of Malaika in a beautiful lime yellow dress and an obscured picture of a building during sunset. She wrote the caption, “A truly surreal n magical day spent in #baku @azerbaijanairlinesindia #makingmemories #travelbuddies #magurls❤️#dawntodusk."

Take a look:

Reacting to her lovely photo dump, fans inundated the comment section with compliments and heart and fire emojis. One of them wrote, “Love B & W image. Looking so good." Another one commented, “Gorgeous ❤️🔥🔥." Someone else said, “Queen in Baku!" A fan also stated, “Woman with overloaded beauty."

Earlier, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport, donning a brown co-ord set that exuded a vintage twist. The ensemble comprised a brown top paired with matching pants, showcasing a unique design featuring a cinched waist and a flared bottom. Malaika complemented the attire with her black sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers, ensuring that the focus remained on the outfit’s unique design. Keeping her hair and makeup simple, she opted for a natural look, adorning her lips with a nude shade. This outfit serves as an excellent source of inspiration for anyone seeking to infuse their wardrobe with a distinctive flair.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.