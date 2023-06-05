Malaika Arora Turns Heads With Her Hot Gym Avatar; Fans Say, 'Her Fitness At This Age...'

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout sesh. She is also equally popular among her admirers. Maintaining that trajectory, Malaika was papped at her gym recently.

In a paparazzi video shared by Viral Bhayani on Monday, Malaika Arora was seen making her way to the gym in her sleek olive green top and matching yoga pants. Pairing it with a cap and carrying a water bottle in her hands, Malaika Arora set fitness goals for fans who soon took to the comment section to praise the gorgeous diva with heart and fire emojis. One of them even wrote, “Jalwa hai aapka(with red fire emojis)". Another one commented, “Her fitness at this age." Take a look:

Malaika Arora, who has been trending in the news after she shared a semi-nude picture of her beau Arjun Kapoor, never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense and her recent appearance was no exception. She was spotted in a comfortable while colour outfit as she step out with her friend for a dinner date last night.

Coming back to Malaika, she was surely looking like a vision in a white colour loose flared pants which she paired with the same colour sleeveless shirt style top. To complete with look, the actress opted for subtle makeup and applied a red colour lipstick. Her hair was left open. As she was heading towards the car, Malaika posed for the shutterbugs with a smile and also indulged in some selfies with fans.

Recently, she was also spotted with her son Arhaan. She opted for a simple black outfit with white sneakers and looked gorgeous as ever. The actress tied her hair into a bun, ditched makeup, and wore a beige wristwatch.

Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about how the actress’ pregnancy rumours earlier this year affected him. “I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings," Arjun said.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official back in 2019. Earlier, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan with whom she shares her son, Arhaan. The two parted ways in 2017.