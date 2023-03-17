Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout session. But she is equally popular for her stunning airport looks. It was not a surprise when Malaika got swarmed by male fans outside the Mumbai Airport, one of them seemingly made Malaika ‘uncomfortable’ by barging in to take selfies.

On Thursday, a popular Paparazzo handle took to their Instagram handle to share a clip that captured Malaika Arora exiting the airport in a black crop top paired with blue denim jeans and black leather jacket. The ‘Munni Badnam’ fame also rocked black-coloured shades. While the actor obliged some of the fans by posing for pictures and selfies, the situation got out of hand when other fans started mobbing her. In that chaos, a fan made his way to the actress and ended up making Malaika Arora uncomfortable. She can be heard telling the fan ‘Araam se’.

Following the post, several netizens commented on the video that has now gone viral. One of them wrote, “I just wanna know what could happen or change in your life when you keep following them and begging them for a selfie??" Another one commented,"4 men surrounding her. They are too close. I would be scared if I was her." Someone else said, “it’s annoying when someone intervenes in your personal space!" A fan also stated, “They didn’t even ask for permission. Just came close like that. No personal space for celebrities."

Malaika Arora had recently appeared in the show Moving In With Malaika which gave fans a close look at her life. During the show, she had expressed how she felt about Arjun Kapoor. “Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care," Malaika had said during the show. Moving In With Malaika featured various guests from the industry including Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar.

