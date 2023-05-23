Malaika Arora's Bodyguard Manhandles A Dog; Furious Netizens Tag Actress And Demand Action

Malaika Arora sure knows how to keep her fans and Instagram followers entertained. Apart from being a fitness enthusiast and a fashionista, she shares glimpses of her personal life to engage her fans from time to time. Malaika often shares adorable pictures with her fur kid, Casper. In fact, Malaika has made a new fur friend, an adorable Indie dog, Coco, who stays near her building in Bandra.

Coco receives affectionate pets from her whenever she leaves for work, the gym, or any other commitments. The indie has also become a favourite subject for the paparazzi as well. However, in a recent video where Malaika is seen leaving her building for her yoga class, a security guard is seen manhandling Coco, leading to outrage among netizens. The video is now going viral and netizens are tagging Malaika to take note of the matter.

“Have some shame how can u push that poor baby just for a photo," wrote an enraged user. Another commented, “The dog was normally walking. Minding its business. What is that guy doing. Disgusting behaviour." Another requested Malaika to take it up with her bodyguard. “@malaikaaroraofficial kindly see this and tell your so called bodyguard to be kind to those innocent animals. They are much precious than any bollywood celebs . Be kind," read the comment.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Not long back, Malaika Arora went on a vacation with beau Arjun Kapoor to Berlin. The couple shared quite a few pictures on their social handle giving fans an insight into their romantic trip.