Malavika Mohanan Picture-Perfect Day By A Poolside Has Our Attention

Malavika Mohanan has become a prominent name in the hearts of audiences across various regional film industries. Beyond her captivating performances, she keeps her fans enchanted with glimpses of her life through dazzling Instagram posts. In a recent picture, Malavika, adorned in a stunning swimsuit, can be seen embracing a serene Sunday by a poolside.

Dressed in a vibrant neon green swimsuit elegantly paired with a crisp white shirt and chic sunglasses, Malavika’s choice of attire was as refreshing as the setting she found herself in. The combination of the neon hue against the pristine white accentuated her effortless beauty, creating a picturesque scene that fans alike couldn’t resist capturing.

The comment section overflowed with affection and admiration from fans. One of them wrote, “Slays," while another chimed in with “So beautiful."

Recently, Malavika treated her Instagram followers to glimpses of her birthday celebration. Adorned in an off-shoulder beige dress, Malavika is captured cutting a cake in one heartwarming video, while a series of pictures showcase her striking poses alongside her friends.

Work-wise, Malavika Mohanan is all set to grace the screen in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film Thangalaan. The makers of the film released the first look of the actress on her birthday. In the poster, Malavika dons a fierce persona, resembling a tribal queen. Her first look has left audiences eagerly awaiting her performance.

Thangalaan promises to take audiences on an enthralling journey as it delves into a real-life story set in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. Scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2024, the film is written by Tamizh Prabha and Pa Ranjith. With a stellar cast that includes Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan, Daniel Caltagirone, Preeti Karan, and Vettai Muthukumar, Thangalaan is all set to bring this gripping tale to life on the big screen. The movie’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.