Malavika Mohanan Shells Out Vacation Goals In Her Throwback Pictures From Portugal

Actress Malavika Mohanan has carved a niche for herself in the cine world, impressing the masses with her compelling performances. Skyrocketing to fame with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, she has stupefied cine buffs with her latest film Christy. If not films, then Malavika can be found basking in the beauty of natural surroundings in her exotic travel vacations.

Yes, her love for travelling is quite evident from the series of pictures she drops on Instagram. Malavika, who had earlier jetted off to the beautiful country of Portugal, seems to be missing her good-old vacation days. Remembering her time in the European country, she treated fans to snippets of her getaway, leaving fans gushing.

Admiring the picturesque panorama encircling her, Malavika captioned her Instagram post: “Could really do with this view right about now,” adding a white heart emoji. For the 29-year-old, travel and style appear to go hand-in-hand.

Malavika, dressed in a chic black mini-dress, must have surely impressed the Internet’s fashion police. She teamed up her free-flowy dress, having a slightly plunging neckline with a lace bralette. Her simplistic yet breezy avatar made Malavika absolutely vacation-ready.

She let the wind play with her hair, leaving her wavy tresses open, emanating holiday vibes with those striking sunglasses. Her minimalistic accessories included a set of small, golden hoop earrings. A pair of dapper white-and-black sneakers rounded off Malavika’s look. She seemed to admire the breathtaking scenery before her, sporting a beaming smile, overlooking the bright blue waters, encircled by rocky terrains and clear blue skies.

Fans were quick to come up with numerous reactions. One user, who was left awe-struck by the scenic landscape, wrote: “This Location is everything my city heart wants to run away to.” Another called Malavika “Unique and Hot.” “Absolutely gorgeous,” quipped a third individual.

Malavika is busy shooting for her upcoming cinematic venture, titled Raja Deluxe. Helmed by Maruthi Dasari, the horror comedy also stars Baahubali fame Prabhas in the lead role, along with Niddhi Aggarwal and Riddhi Kumar.

