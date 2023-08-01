Malavika Mohanan's Hot Pink Gym Avatar Is Athleisure Done Right

Actress Malavika Mohanan has been captivating audiences with her remarkable acting performances in regional film industries across India. Apart from her acting talent, she has been keeping her fans engaged with her stunning Instagram posts. Her recent photograph while heading to the gym has caught everyone’s attention, as she exudes hotness in a pink sports bra and matching shorts, complemented by white sports shoes. With a victory sign and a bright smile, she wrote in the caption, “Back to the ️‍♀️after 2 weeks of being a “.

The picture received immense love from her fans, with one admirer even comparing her to an “Indian version of Barbie doll." Another fan referred to her as an “angel" and praised her efforts in maintaining a toned figure. The comments section was filled with heart and fire emoticons from other followers, expressing their adoration for the actress.

Malavika has been actively sharing her fitness journey on Instagram, showcasing her dedication to challenging and trying out new exercises. Recently, she has taken up mastering the ancient martial art technique, Silambam. In various posts, she has been spotted performing core-strengthening exercises like planks, which seem to be her favourite. In an Instagram post shared on April 25, she expressed her love for planks, calling them the “most low maintenance exercise" that works out all the main muscles in just a few minutes, requiring only a yoga mat or towel. She asked her followers if they also enjoyed planks as much as she does.

Followers were thoroughly impressed with Malavika’s dedication to her fitness regime. Many shared that they also incorporate planks into their workouts, describing it as the most satisfying exercise that motivates them to push their limits. One fan praised planks as the best exercise for improving willpower, with every final 10 seconds feeling like hours. They concluded by commending Malavika’s commitment to fitness.

Malavika has not only been making striking fashion statements but also wowing the audience with her acting skills in her latest Malayalam film, Christy. Her versatility and dedication to both her craft and fitness have earned her a loyal fan base that eagerly awaits her next projects and Instagram posts. With her talent and charisma, Malavika Mohanan continues to shine brightly in the entertainment industry.