Malayalam Action Thriller Nalla Nilavulla Rathri To Hit Cinemas On June 30

Malayalam film Nalla Nilavulla Rathri backed by Sandra Thomas Productions will hit the big screen on June 30. Sandra has shared this information on Instagram with the official poster of this movie. The poster shows all the actors who will play the central characters in Nalla Nilavulla Rathri. Nalla Nilavulla Rathri’s star cast includes Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, Ganapathi, Rony David Raj, Shravan Satya, Nithin George, and Sajin Cherukayil. Shravan will play the team leader in Nalla Nilavulla Rathri directed by Murphy Devasy. Murphy has penned the screenplay and dialogues of this film along with Praful Suresh. Ajay David Kachappilly has performed the cinematography of Nalla Nilavulla Rathri. Shyam Sasidharan is in charge of the editing. Kailas Menon has scored the music.

Sandra’s colleagues like Anagha Maria Varghese and other followers wished her the best for this initiative. One of the fans also appreciated the fiery-looking poster.

Nalla Nilavulla Rathri has grabbed eyeballs since Goodwill Entertainments unveiled the trailer of this film on May 4. Going by the trailer, viewers can get an idea that Nalla Nilavulla Rathri is touted to be a mass-action thriller based on events that unfold in full moonlight. The trailer starts with the makers giving the viewers a glimpse of Shivamogga district, Karnataka. Following this, social media users get to know about Kurian and Irumban, who used to terrify college students. Soon, a team assembles that aims to get a monopoly on organic products with the help of Kurian and Irumban. However, soon things take a riveting turn when the team members suspect one of their own sharing their plan with someone else.

Murphy Devasy will make his debut in the direction of Nalla Nilavulla Rathri. In an earlier interview with E Times, the director revealed that his film will be a survival thriller. “It’s completely a men’s story. Female characters only appear in about three scenes in the film. I feel like it has been a while since we have seen such stories. But I am sure that all kinds of audiences will be able to relate to our story,” Murphy said.