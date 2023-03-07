Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman has leveled serious allegations of physical assault on her by ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai. The actress took to social media to post photographs of her injuries. Anicka Vikraman alleges that her ex-boyfriend, Anoop, assaulted her. According to a note Anikha uploaded on social media, a police report has been filed.

Anicka has shared the details of her claims against Anoop in a post on Facebook. The actress wrote, “I was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai. He has abused me mentally and physically for the past few years. Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried."

She added, “I filed a complaint with the Bangalore police after he harassed me for the second time. First he beat me in Chennai. That day he cried and begged me to leave the incident. I was stupid. When I repeated it for the second time, I lodged a complaint, but he paid the policemen and trapped me. He continued beating him, assuming the police were with him."

Two days back, the actress opened up about her allegedly abusive relationship story with now ex-BF Anoop. The pictures show her deep and dark bruises. The entire incident came out as shocking news to her fans and followers, who empathised with the actress and demanded stringent action against the accused.

She further shared the details of her alleged toxic relationship. “I then foolishly left. The second time he did this, it was to no avail. Because he managed to pay the police too. He assaulted me with great confidence that the police would ask me to leave the matter alone. I have been cheated on many times in the past few years. So I decided to leave him. But this man was not ready to leave me. We were friends, no doubt about it. He broke my phone. So I couldn’t even go to the shoot. Even before that, he was watching all my WhatsApp messages connected to his laptop without my knowledge," she said in her post.

Take a look at her post here:

Speaking of her professional front, Anicka Vikhraman is a rising Tamil and Malayalam actress who debuted as a female lead in the film ‘K’. The actress will appear in the next film ‘Enga Pattan Parthiya.’ She also had an important role in another movie, Vishamakaran.

Read all the Latest Movies News here