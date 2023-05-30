Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan Dies at 49, Minnal Murali Co-star Tovino Thomas Mourns His Death

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away on May 30, Tuesday. The actor died at a private hospital in Kochi at the age of 49. As per reports, he was hospitalised earlier this month and was being treated for acute liver ailments. Following the news of his death, Minnal Murali co-star Tovino Thomas took to Instagram and offered his condolences.

Sharing a photo of Harish, Tovino wrote, “Rest in peace chetta." Fans also joined the Malayalam star and paid their tributes in the comments section. “Rest in peace.. He was an actor who made an impact with his many roles," a fan wrote. “Condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," added another. Many also dropped ‘Rest in Peace’ messages.

Harish Pengan was a part of many movies, including Maheshinte Prathikaram, Minnal Murali, Vellaripattanam, Jaane Mann, Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai, Priyan Ottamhil, and Jo&Jo.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Harish’s doctors had recommended him a liver transplant and his twin sister had agreed become a donor. However, the family did not have the funds to go through the surgery. Actor Nandan Unni came to his help, urging social media to raise funds to help the actor.

“Let’s join hands to save a life. Harish Pengan, the actor who played many remarkable roles, made us laugh with many films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, Jaane Mann, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, and Minnal Murali. My compatriot and dear friend, Harish, has been struggling to get back to life at Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, for the past ten days (sic)," Nandan wrote on Facebook at the time.

“He was admitted to the hospital with minor abdominal pain and has serious liver disease. The doctors have suggested an urgent liver transplant. Harish’s twin sister, Sreeja, is ready to donate her liver. What is needed now is the huge amount required for the treatment," he added.

However, India Today reported that the actor’s condition deterioated and he passed away on Tuesday.