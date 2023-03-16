CHANGE LANGUAGE
Malayalam Actor Innocent Rushed To Hospital After Feeling Uneasy Due To Cancer Relapse
1-MIN READ

Malayalam Actor Innocent Rushed To Hospital After Feeling Uneasy Due To Cancer Relapse

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 12:47 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

His fans have been left distraught with the news that cancer has gripped him again after he so bravely fought it off a few years back.

The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer a few years back, complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Kochi.

Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala has been admitted to a hospital on Wednesday, March 15. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer a few years back, complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Kochi. As per the latest update shared by the team of doctors, Innocent is responding to treatment. Innocent bravely disclosed to the public his battle with cancer. The actor even penned a book titled “Laughter in the Cancer Ward" in which he chronicled his medical care and his feelings as he recovered.

His fans have been left distraught with the news that cancer has gripped him again after he so bravely fought it off a few years back.

March 16, 2023, 12:45 IST
March 16, 2023, 12:47 IST
