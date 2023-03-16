Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala has been admitted to a hospital on Wednesday, March 15. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer a few years back, complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Kochi. As per the latest update shared by the team of doctors, Innocent is responding to treatment. Innocent bravely disclosed to the public his battle with cancer. The actor even penned a book titled “Laughter in the Cancer Ward" in which he chronicled his medical care and his feelings as he recovered.

His fans have been left distraught with the news that cancer has gripped him again after he so bravely fought it off a few years back. One of the most sought-after comedians in the Malayalam film industry, Innocent is best known for his comedic timing and performance.

