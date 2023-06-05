Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi, 39, Dies In Car Accident; Kerala CM Pays Tribute

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi has died. The actor, best known for his comic roles, died at the age of 39 following a car crash. It has been reported that the accident took place in the wee hours of Monday. Kollam was travelling with fellow artists Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh. While he died in the crash, the other three are said to be in critical.

The accident took place at Thrissur Kaypamangalam Panambikun at 4:30 am. Manorama Online shared photos of the horrifying car crash. The publication also reported that the team was returning from Vadakara after an event when the car collided with a truck.

It is also said that following the accident, Kollam was seriously injured and rushed to the Kodungallur hospital. However, he could not be saved. “It was a head-on-collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment," police told PTI.

Sudhi was known for his comedy roles in various television programmes and has also acted in a couple of movies. He joined the industry in 2015 with the film Kanthari. He went on to star in films such as Kattappana, Kuttanadan, Theta Rappai, Vakathiriv, An International Local Story, Keshu Ee Dihin Nathan, Escape and Swargathile Katturumb.

Fans took to Twitter and mourned his sudden death.

Heart break condolences rest in peace heartfelt #kollamsudhi https://t.co/X0kvrmsi0o— M.S.vinod Kumar Lfa (@MSvinodKumar5) June 5, 2023

What a sad news to begin today. Kollam Sudhi — ѧjѧʏ (@maangapulissery) June 5, 2023

PTI reported that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sudhi.

