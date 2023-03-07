Malayalam comedian-actor Kottayam Nazeer had to be hospitalised on the morning of February 26 in Kerala. He had complained of chest pain and uneasiness. As stated in a report by The Times of India, he was under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. Kottayam Nazeer is now out of danger and has joined the shooting of a film. He has shared an update regarding it on Instagram. In the post, he thanked the doctors of Caritas Hospital, Kottayam, Kerala, for taking care of him. Kottayam also conveyed his gratitude to the nurses, who inquired about his well-being on a regular basis. He completed the note by thanking everyone who prayed for his good health.

Actors Sooraj Thelakkadu and Anoop Krishnan conveyed their best wishes to Kottayam. Fans were also happy to see Kottayam back in action. They prayed for his good health and are looking forward to witnessing his acting prowess in his upcoming film.

Followers were also slightly confused about which film Kottayam is talking about, as he has not mentioned any name. Going by social media posts, he had recently shared about a film titled Ayalvasi. He might be talking about this film. According to a report published in The News Minute, Ayalvasi is a film about two neighbours and the conflict between them regarding an issue. Written and directed by Irshad Parari, Ayalvasi is produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran under his banner Prithviraj Productions. Ayalvasi boasts a stellar star cast consisting of actors like Lijomol Jose and Soubin Shahir. This film is all set to be released on April 21 this year.

Kottayam also dominated the headlines because of his electrifying performance in the film Vanitha, directed by Rahim Khader. This film revolved around the life of a senior police officer, who faces cases similar to situations in her personal life. According to the audience, every aspect of this film was worth remembering, be it the composition, storyline and direction. Impressed with the riveting storyline, many have demanded the release of a Hindi dubbed version of this film.

