Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passes Away; Tributes Pour In From Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Veteran Malayalam actor and comedian Mamukkoya has passed away at the age of 76. The actor had collapsed on a football field earlier this week and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he suffered from a cardiac arrest and brain haemorrhage. Beginning his journey in theatre, Mamukoya made his first appearance in the Malayalam film industry in 1979 with the movie “Anyarude Bhoomi". He quickly gained popularity for his unique portrayal of the Moppila dialect of Malabar, along with his memorable one-liners, contagious smile, and a rustic appearance that deeply resonated with the audience. His friends and colleagues from the fraternity have been posting heartfelt tributes.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handle and posted a picture of the late actor and captioned it with broken heart emojis.

Actor Vineeth Sreenivasan, too, took to Twitter to pay tribute.

Aju Barghese posted a picture of the late actor and captioned the post with a broken heart emoji.

Actor Manju Warrier took to Instagram to mourn the demise of Mamukkoya and offer condolences to the grieving family

Megastar Mammootty took to Facebook to offer condolences to the grieving family and friends

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who starred with Mamukkoya in the 2021 film Kuruthi, wrote on Instagram, “Rest in peace Maamukkoya Sir! Had the absolute privilege of sharing screen space with you multiple times. But to see you unleash #Moosa in #KURUTHI at such close quarters will be a memory that I cherish forever! #Legend 🙏❤️🙏.”

On the work front, Mamukkoya appeared in Malayalam movies such as Halal Love Story, Kuruthi, and Minnal Murali, among others. He was also featured in the Tamil film Cobra last year, alongside Vikram and with music composed by AR Rahman. In 1997, he had also contributed to a French film, Flammen im Paradies. He is survived by his wife and four children.

