Home » Movies » Malayalam Actor Poojappura Ravi Passes Away at 82; Kerala CM Pays Tribute
1-MIN READ

Malayalam Actor Poojappura Ravi Passes Away at 82; Kerala CM Pays Tribute

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 16:54 IST

Idukki, India

Poojappura Ravi acted in over 800 movies and 4,000 plays. (Photo: Twitter)

Poojappura Ravi acted in over 800 movies and 4,000 plays. (Photo: Twitter)

Poojappura Ravi made his movie debut with ‘Veluthampi Dalawa’ in 1962. He was last seen in the 2016 movie ‘Guppy’ which also starred Tovino Thomas in the lead.

Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi passed away on Sunday, June 18 at the age of 82. Reportedly, he breathed his last at his daughter’s residence in Marayur, Idukki district.

Ravi acted in over 800 movies and 4,000 plays. He made his acting debut with ‘Veluthampi Dalawa’ in 1962. Ravi rose to prominence with his comic roles. He was also a part of several prominent movies including ‘Poochakkoru Mookuthi’, ‘Odaruthammava Aalariyam’, ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu’, ‘Kallan Kappalil Thanne’, ‘Mutharamkunnu PO’, ‘Kadathanadan Ambady’, ‘Dilliwala Rajakumaran’, ‘Love in Singapore’, ‘Ormakal Marikkumo’ and ‘Manjadi Kuru’ among others. He was last seen in the 2016 movie ‘Guppy’ which also starred Tovino Thomas in the lead.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over Ravi’s demise and mentioned that his death is a great loss to the world of cinema. “Condolences on the demise of famous actor Poojapura Ravi. He entered the field of art by conquering the hearts of theatre lovers. The actor, who had a lot of fans across Kerala, entered the film world later and went on to win the hearts of people through the portrayal of comic characters. Poojapura Ravi followed an expressive acting style. His demise is a great loss to the art and culture scene. Condolences to his family and colleagues,” he wrote on Facebook. Check out Pinarayi Vijayan’s post here:

As reported by The Indian Express, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan, Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu and former ministers KK Shailaja and G Sudhakaran also expressed their condolences and mourned the demise of Ravi.

Meanwhile, Ravi’s funeral will take place tomorrow. He is survived by his two children - Lakshmi and Harikumar.

Rest in peace, Poojappura Ravi!

first published:June 18, 2023, 16:44 IST
last updated:June 18, 2023, 16:54 IST