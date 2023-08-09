Malayalam Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu Rues Never Working With Director Siddique

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Siddique Ismail, known simply as Siddique, passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment, leaving the Malayalam film industry in mourning. The sudden demise of the acclaimed director has sent shockwaves through his fans, fellow artists, politicians, and celebrities alike. Siddique’s contributions to the industry have left a lasting impact, and his absence is deeply felt.

Among those expressing grief over his passing is Malayalam star Suraj Venjaramoodu. The Ennalum Ente Aliya actor took to Facebook to share a smiling photo of Siddique and pen an emotional note bidding him farewell. In his post, Suraj regretted not having the opportunity to work with Siddique and expressed his sorrow at the loss of such a talented filmmaker.

Suraj’s translated caption reads, “Even though I wanted to, I couldn’t act in a single movie of Siddique Sir. Time had not prepared opportunities for that. As a comedian, I consider it a misfortune. To the creator of movies who made childhood fun and filled with laughter. Farewell with extreme pain from the heart."

Fans have responded with heartfelt condolences, expressing how Siddique’s movies always brought laughter and smiles. Many praised Siddique for his unique talent that gifted pure humour to Malayalam cinema.

Siddique had been admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi for liver treatment. Unfortunately, on Monday, he suffered a heart attack and was placed on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support. The director passed away on Tuesday. His mortal remains were initially kept at Kadavanthra’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium and later shifted to his residence for fans to pay their last respects. His funeral is scheduled for 6 pm on Wednesday.

Siddique’s directorial legacy includes notable films such as Hitler, Friends, Chronic Bachelor, and Bodyguard. He even directed the Hindi remake of Bodyguard, featuring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. His final directorial project was the 2020 action thriller Big Brother, starring Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, and Honey Rose.