Malayalam Actress Malavika Sreenath Recalls Being Molested During Audition, Says 'I Tried to Push Him...'

Malayalam actress Malavika Sreenath opened up about her distressing casting couch experience. Malavika, who is known for her roles in films such as Madhuram and Saturday Night, disclosed that she was harassed while auditioning for the role of Manju Warrier’s daughter three years ago. However, she did not disclose the identity of the person who harassed her. During an interview with 24 News, Malavika revealed that while auditioning for a movie, a man groped her inside a room. She shared that she was under the impression that she was auditioning for a role of Manju Warrier’s daughter, but later, learned that the said man wasn’t even a part of the film.

The actress was accompanied by her sister and mother during the audition, which was held in Thrissur. Recalling the incident, she said: “Three years back, I was called to audition for a role in a Manju Warrier film. The audition was for the role of Manju Warrier’s daughter. It was only later that I got to know that those who auditioned me were not part of the film. I was excited about getting a chance to work with Manju Warrier. I had no contacts in the film field. I could not check if the offer was genuine. My mom, I and sister were taken to the audition in an Innova.”

Malavika recollected feeling numb and shaking as the man touched her inappropriately, and despite her efforts, she couldn’t push him away. “When he caught hold of me, I began shivering. I tried to push him away with my elbow. Then the person said, ‘Malavika, if you give in, people will see you next as Manju Warrier’s daughter.’ He was taking advantage of my situation. He said, ‘You don’t need to do anything. Let your mom and sister sit outside. You just need to stand here for 10 minutes.’ I began crying. I did not know what to do. The person had a camera which he was using to shoot. I tried to knock down the camera from his hand. While he got distracted and tried to retrieve the camera, I ran out of the room crying. My mother and sister did not understand why I was crying. I ran out of the building and saw a bus on the road. I boarded the bus still in tears. I didn’t know where the bus was going. I cried a lot on the bus. I faced casting couch two-three times,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial film Saturday Night. The film starred Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese and Saiju Kurup.

