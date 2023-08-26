Malayalam Actress Shakeela To Enter Big Boss Telugu 7: Reports

Big Boss Telugu season 7 is all set to premiere next month. The show’s promo was recently released, which added to the buzz among the audience. A list of potential contestants is doing rounds on the internet. The list includes a number of celebrities. One of them has especially caught the attention of the media. That celebrity is Malayalam actress Shakeela. If the reports are true, she will become one of the biggest South celebrities to enter the reality show. Shakeela has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. She made her debut in the film industry with the film Playgirls, in 1995. At the start of her career, she mostly worked in B-grade and adult films. The film that elevated her to fame was Kinnarathumbikal, an adult film that started a frenzy among the youth. The B-grade films she starred in were dubbed in multiple Indian languages. Reports suggest her adult films were even dubbed in foreign languages like Nepalese, Chinese and Sinhala. Since 2003, she has been doing family roles in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. She released an autobiography called Shakeela: Aatmakatha in 2013, which was written in Malayalam. In the book, she talked about her family, film industry, and politics. She has an adopted daughter named Mila.

As Shakeela prepares to enter the Big Boss house, there are other rumoured celebrities who will be seen in the show as well. Telugu actor Shivaji, actor Amar Deep Chowdhary, YouTuber Anil Geela, dancer Aata Sandeep, actress Pooja Murthy, comedian Riyaz, model Prince Yavar, actor Kranthi, singer Damini Batla are among the celebrities who are going to enter the infamous Big Boss house. According to reports, Shakeela’s daughter Mila was a former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

Big Boss Telugu 7 is coming to television on September 3. It is going to be hosted by superstar Nagarjuna. The show will air on the Star Maa channel and Disney Plus Hotstar.