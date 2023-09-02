Malayalam Director Aashiq Abu Turns Cinematographer For Upcoming Film Lovely

Aashiq Abu is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Malayalam cinema. He is known for his outstanding contributions to the film industry. He firmly established his directorial credentials in the industry with the movie Salt N’ Pepper.

Aashiq Abu is now set to entertain the audience with a different role. He is turning cinematographer for his upcoming film titled Lovely. He shared an intriguing first-look poster of the movie on Instagram on Friday and wrote in the caption, “Presenting Lovely." The poster shows a man standing in front of a giant-sized housefly.

The first look of Lovely has received a scathing backlash from many users, who criticised it for copying the poster of Eega (2012). Some of the users also commented that Lovely’s concept bears a resemblance to the 1986 film The Fly, directed by David Cronenberg. Others appreciated Aashiq and wished him best for his work as a cinematographer. Composer Sekhar Menon commented, “So Lovely Poster." Actress Parvathy R Krishna commented with a lovey-dovey-eyed emoji. Director Alphonse Puthren wrote, “Best wishes."

Lovely’s director Dileesh Karunakaran is tight-lipped about details regarding the film’s genre and subject. Vishnu Vijay has composed the music for the film, while Kiran Das is in charge of the editing. Actor Mathew Thomas is headlining this film, while KPAC Leela, Manoj K Jayan and Ganga Meera will be seen playing supporting roles.

According to reports, Aashiq Abu was to debut as a cinematographer in another film. It was reportedly scriptwriter Harshad’s debut project as a director. The project didn’t take off due to some undisclosed reasons.

Aashiq last worked as a director for the film Neelavelicham, which received positive reviews from the audience. This film revolves around a writer, who arrives to stay in a desolate mansion. This mansion is rumoured to be haunted by the spirit of a young woman who died by suicide when she was betrayed in love.