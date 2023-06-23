Malayalam Director Jis Joy Warps Shooting For Asif Ali, Biju Menon's Next

Malayalam director Jis Joy is gearing up to entertain the audience with his first-ever mass thriller. The film is tentatively titled Project Number 3, featuring Asif Ali and Biju Menon in the lead. The film wrapped on Thursday. The director shared the news on Instagram. He shared a picture of the joyous crew and cast of the film from the sets in Thalassery, Kerala. Project Number 3 is produced by Arun Narayan Productions.

“My latest movie done under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions got packed up in Thalassery yesterday,” Jis Joy wrote in the caption of the post in Malayalam.

The film has an ensemble star cast including Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Dileesh Pothan, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Anusree, Mia George, Jaffer Idukki, Anuroop, Nandan Unni, Bilas, Joji K and Kottayam Nazeer in the pivotal roles. He also mentioned that the title of the film will be announced soon.

“63 days long single schedule… Two and a half months under the umbrella of the mercy of that divine spirit, without even having difficulty shooting a scene even when it was raining all around. The days when the love of the residents of Thalassery, Kannur, Payyannur, Thalipparambu and Kannavam. Thank you, lord,” the director concluded the caption.

The film will mark Jis Joy’s first attempt at executing a commercial mass entertainer. The film is reported to be an investigative thriller. John will also be seen playing a prominent role in this mass thriller entertainer.

As Project Number 3 has wrapped up the production stage of the film and has headed towards post-production, the audiences are expecting to have its theatrical release soon.

On the other hand, Jis Joy’s previous outing was with Asif Ali and Antony Varghese for the SonyLiv Original film Innale Vare. The film unfortunately had a mixed reaction from the audience.