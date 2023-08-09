Malayalam Director Siddique’s Professional Partner Lal Was With Him During His Final Moments

Malayalam cinema’s most dynamic and creative duo fell short of a member on Tuesday, August 8. Siddique-Lal has been one of the most successful filmmaker duo in Malayalam cinema, having directed, written the story, screenplay and dialogue for many successful films. Their association began with the cult 1989 film Ramji Rao Speaking which turned out to be a big commercial and critical success.

Initially, they served as Fazil’s assistant directors. The films made through the collaboration of the two were particularly well-known for comic elements that include In Harihar Nagar, Godfather, Vietnam Colony and Kabooliwala. Many of these movies have a huge cult following.

On Tuesday, Siddique passed away due to a heart attack while he was receiving treatment for pneumonia and liver disease. The professional partnership of Siddique and Lal saw its share of ups and downs with them drifting apart multiple times and later reuniting again for projects, but they remained friends till death did them apart in the literal sense. Lal was beside his partner and friend Siddique during his last days.

Reportedly after a recent medical board meeting where doctors announced that not much could be done for Siddique anymore, Lal immediately left for the hospital. He met Lal’s family members and consoled them. Finally at 9:15 pm on Tuesday, Lal along with B Unnikrishnan came in front of the media to announce Siddique’s death.

The two split up in 1993 but Lal went on to produce some of Siddique’s films, continuing their partnership. In 2016, the pair got back together for the first time in 20 years to collaborate on the script for Lal’s film King Liar.

Siddique continued his career as a filmmaker when the couple split up but Lal switched to acting, subsequently started producing the films he appeared in and eventually became a well-known actor, producer and distributor in Malayalam cinema. Malayali viewers might have thought that there is a limit to how much humour can be infused into a scene or moment if the director duo Siddique and Lal had not started on their artistic path.