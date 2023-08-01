Malayalam Director Vinayan Alleges State Film Awards Rigged, Says This About Chairman Ranjith

Director Vinayan, known for films like Kasi, has made serious allegations against Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman and filmmaker Ranjith. According to Vinayan, Ranjith pressured the jury members to not consider his film Pathonpatham Noottandu for awards in any category. In a shocking revelation, Vinayan uploaded an audio recording of State Film Award jury member and director Nemom Pushparaj, confirming the interference by Ranjith in the jury’s decision-making process.

In the audio recording, Pushparaj can be heard discussing the manipulation with a media professional, stating that Ranjith was adamant about rejecting Pathonpatham Noottandu without considering any reasonable arguments. The State Film Award director has demanded an explanation from Ranjith for his decision.

Vinayan also brought to light an incident from the past, mentioning that his film Desadanam faced similar discrimination during the 1996 State Film Award ceremony. The film was excluded from the awards until a case was filed, and Justice Narayana Kurup, the former acting chief justice of Madras High Court, pointed out the biased attitude towards Desadanam.

The revelation has left social media users deeply saddened, with many expressing their disappointment that such actions hinder the success of Malayalam cinema. Make-up artist Abeel R Aamy praised Vinayan for exposing individuals like Ranjith. The public has shown solidarity with Vinayan and commended him for his courage in bringing the issue to light.

As of now, Ranjith has not issued any clarification on the matter. News portal The Hindu attempted to reach out to him, but he declined to respond to the allegations.

Pathonpatham Noottandu, which was released on September 8, 2022, revolves around the story of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a 19th-century fiery social reformer. The film portrays Panicker’s struggle against caste oppression by the upper classes. While the audience appreciated the film, some pointed out the need for a more compelling screenplay.