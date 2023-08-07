Malayalam Film Achan Oru Vazha Vechu's Trailer Out

The trailer for the Malayalam film Achan Oru Vazha Vechu has been unveiled on the internet, giving audiences a glimpse of the intriguing story. The movie revolves around a son with unreal expectations and his father, who holds different perspectives than his son.

The much-anticipated trailer was shared on the official YouTube channel of Manorama Music Songs and has already garnered more than 55,000 views and numerous likes within hours of its release. Promising to be a full-on entertainer, the film is expected to delight fans. It is set to hit theatres during the festive season of Onam, where it will face tough competition from other big films like King of Kotha, RDX and Ramachandra Boss and Co.

The film delves into the life of a son who lives in his own dream world, harbouring unrealistic expectations about life, which greatly differ from his father’s ideologies.

Leading up to the release, the makers cleverly promoted the film through a series of posters. Shared on the film’s official Instagram handle, these posters provided intriguing glimpses into the narrative. On Father’s Day, one of the posters hinted at the film’s storyline, featuring the father and son engaged in a conversation during a walk, with the older man trying to convey something to his son, who smiles in response. Another poster depicted a heartwarming scene of a son sharing a cup of tea with his mother.

Achan Oru Vazha Vechu is directed by Sandeep and produced by AV Anoop, with the script written by Manugopal. The talented cast includes Niranj Raju, Mukesh, AV Anoop, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Bhagath Manuel, Appani Sharath, Johny Antony, Sohan Seenulal, Meera Nair, Deepa Joseph, Fukru, Aswin Mathew, Shyam, Shanthikrishna, Lena, Athmiya, Kolappulli Leela, Binny Rinky, and many others. The music, composed by Bijibal, is complemented by lyrics penned by K. Jayakumar, Suhail Koya, Manu Manjith, and Siju Thuravoor.

With an engaging storyline and a stellar cast, Achan Oru Vazha Vechu promises to be a compelling cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression on audiences.