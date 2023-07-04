Malayalam Film Achanoru Vazha Vachu's Poster Unveiled

Producer Dr AV Anoop is looking forward to his 25th film Achanoru Vazha Vachu directed by debutante Sandeep. Anoop has produced this film under his banner AVA Productions and also unveiled its second poster of the Malayalam film on Instagram. It shows a mother and son enjoying a cup of tea. The text overlay on the poster reads, “The greatest fighter in the universe is not the mother but the father."

Achanoru Vazha Vachu is currently in the pre-production stage and went on floors in Kozhikode on March 3. Actors Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Shanti Krishna and Athmeeya Rajan have essayed the key roles in the film. Besides producing the film, Anoop will also play one of the lead roles in the movie.

Have a look at the poster here:

Earlier, AVA Productions released another look at Achanoru Vazha Vachu on Father’s Day (June 18). “Happy Father’s Day from Team #Achanoru Vazha Vachu," read the caption of the poster. The poster has given the viewers an idea that this movie will revolve around the bonding between a father and his son.

The production house unveiled yet another poster of Achanoru Vazha Vachu on June 4, showing a plant and a rocking chair.

Social media users appreciated the poster but one of them also ridiculed the idea of presenting it as the promotional strategy for Achanoru Vazha Vachu.

Mukesh, Johny Antony, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Appani Sarath, Bhagath Manuel, Sohan Seenulal and Fukru Krishnajeev acted in the film as well. Achanoru Vazha Vachu’s cast also comprises Ashvin Matthew, Lena, Meera Nair, Deepa Joseph and Kulappulli Leela. On the technical front, P Sukumar has handled the photography while Bijibal is in charge of the background music. V Sajan is responsible for the editing and K Jayakumar, Suhail Koya and Siju Thuravoor have penned the lyrics. Manu Gopal has curated the story, screenplay and dialogues of Achanoru Vazha Vachu. E4 Entertainment, one of the prominent Malayalam production companies has handled the distribution of Achanoru Vazha Vachu.

The makers have not divulged the details about the plot of this film.