1-MIN READ

Malayalam film body Issues Statement Against CBFC's Decision Over Blur Scenes In Movies

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 19:35 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) released its statement for all the filmmakers, informing them about the Censor Board’s alleged decision regarding not allowing movies with blur scenes. It claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will be taking this decision unofficially and will implement it for upcoming movies.

The Union of the Directors of Malayalam Cinema is also against this new restriction as they believe that blur scenes are often used to reduce the intensity of violent scenes, drinking scenes etc. in the movie.

“The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is taking a decision unofficially and implementing it," FEFKA alleged in its statement which it posted on Facebook yesterday.

This decision, when and if implemented, will completely reject the use of editing technique blur, which is widely used by the directors, aesthetically and technically, in their movies, the Malayalam film body said.

FEFKA has now complained that the Censor Board no longer approves of the movies which blur the scenes of violence, alcoholism, etc. The predominant use of blur scenes by the filmmakers is practised so that they can reduce the intensity of the violent scenes in the movie. They are afraid to show the audience the severity of those scenes. With this backdrop, the FEFKA General Secretary, Shri B Unnikrishnan will be discussing these problems with the concerned authorities to raise the issues of filmmakers, the FEFKA directors union said.

    With this letter, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala aims to inform all filmmakers who are approaching the Censor Board with their new movies. They should be careful about the new rules and exercise caution when making films.

    Recently, FEFKA and other associations have been very active in raising issues about irregularities in the Malayalam cinema. Last month, the Kerala Film Producers Association, FEFKA and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists ( AMMA) jointly decided to ban popular actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi from the forthcoming films due to their constant bad behaviour on the movie sets.

    first published:May 19, 2023, 19:35 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 19:35 IST