Malayalam Film In the Rain Weaves Nature Conservation With Stellar Performances

A new movie titled In the Rain is making waves in the Malayalam film industry as it features the talented child artist Abeni Aadhi in the lead role. Abeni, a two-time winner of the State Film Award for Best Child Actress, has already left a mark with her exceptional performances in previous films. This upcoming project, produced by her father Aadhi Balakrishnan, is garnering attention not only for its promising cast but also for its unique and commendable approach to filmmaking.

In a recent social media post, Aadhi Balakrishnan shared insights about In the Rain, making it clear that the film stands out as a creation by 99%of newcomers. What sets it apart is the fact that one person has taken on all aspects of filmmaking without any assistance from an assistant director. This extraordinary commitment and passion for cinema are evident in every frame of the movie. Such an approach is a rarity in the film industry, making In the Rain an intriguing project to look forward to.

The filmmaker emphasises that In the Rain doesn’t require an elaborate poster to attract audiences to the theaters. Instead, the profits generated from ticket sales will be dedicated to supporting the welfare of differently-abled children in Kerala. This philanthropic initiative showcases the filmmakers’ desire to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need. They hope to garner support from public servants, individuals, and organisations interested in contributing to such noble causes.

Abeni Aadhi’s journey in the world of cinema began with her debut in the film Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho at the age of 9. Her portrayal of the character Ambili in the film was exceptional, earning her the prestigious State Award for Best Child Actor. Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho conveyed important messages about pursuing dreams and understanding real responsibilities, and Abeni’s performance was pivotal in bringing these messages to life.

Continuing her streak of success, Abeni received the State Award for Best Child Actor for the second time for her role in the 2018 movie Panth. Her talent and achievements at such a young age have captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Apart from her acting prowess, Abeni is also an accomplished child model, appearing in various television advertisements.