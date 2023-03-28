The trailer of the much-anticipated Malayalam-language film Kaipola has finally been released, after a tremendously long wait. The upcoming sports drama’s makers have also taken the excitement of the masses a notch higher, by announcing its release date. Helmed by KG Shyju and produced by Sajimon, under the banners of VMR Films, Kaipola has raised the bar of expectations among cine buffs. The film’s first look poster was dropped last year on October 2. Now, after much speculation regarding the film’s release date, it has been officially announced that Kaipola is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, this year.

Kaipola revolves around two school lovebirds - Eby and Jeny, who take up the mission to form a special cricket team known as Wheelchair Cricket, for physically handicapped players. Coursing through life, by navigating various ups and downs, the story makes you dive deep into the various events that prompted the highschool lovers to open a Wheelchair Cricket team. Together as they grow up, their determination also starts growing stronger.

Both Eby and Jeny, played by actor Sajal Sudarshan and actress Anju Krishna Ashok take up the responsibility of defeating an established state cricket team in Kerala before appealing to the Cricket Control Board to make Wheelchair Cricket a recognised game in the state. It is their journey full of challenges, mixed with a sweet love that provides the crux of Kaipola.

Kaipola also stars Malayalam actor Indrans in an important role. Other cast members of the KG Shyju directorial includes Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sinoj Varghese, Noushad Shahul, James Eliya, Babitha Basheer, Sreejith Ravi, Jordi Poonjar and Naveen Illath.

Kaipola’s trailer opens with Indrans making a sweet delicacy with fruits that he freshly plucked from a tree. What initially appears to be a happy film, soon takes a turn for the worse, as Eby’s life gets embroiled in a tragedy after encountering an accident. He loses his ability to walk. Despite several obstacles, Eby with the help of Indran’s Udupp and his beloved beau Anju, rises above his shortcomings.

