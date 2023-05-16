Malayalam Film Saudi Vellakka Bags Best Picture Award At New York Indian Film Festival

Malayalam director Tharun Moorthy has already established that content is the real superstar with his first two films, Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka. Despite the absence of any top-league actors, both of his films did great at the box office and received favourable reviews. Operation Java’s cast was led by Balu Varghese and Lukman Avaran, and Saudi Vellakka, which is currently streaming on Sony LIV, was led by debutante Devi Varma.

Saudi Velakka earned a lot of accolades and praise at the 53rd IFFi Goa even before its theatrical release which helped in good publicity of the film. And now, the team of Saudi Vellakka has added yet another feather to their caps. The movie has bagged the best film award at the New York Indian film festival. The festival, which took place in New York from May 11 to May 14, had 35 films that showed the breadth and complexity of contemporary Indian cinema, including plays, documentaries, and shorts.

top videos

Saudi Vellakka is a film made on a contemporary social issue just like Tharun Morrthy’s previous film Operation Java. While Operation Java was about cybercrime, Saudi Vellakka told the stories of those who had turned to the court for justice but had had to wait for years to get it. It is a film that tries to raise awareness of how there are innumerable cases in court that are pending verdicts. The film tells the story of the residents of a small village called Saudi near Tevara Bridge in Kochi, who have been frequenting court session and awaiting a verdict for years.

In an interview with OTTPlay, director Tharun Moorthy said, “For me personally, it was quite alarming that there were so many legal cases still pending at court. When making a movie, entertaining the audience comes first. But it does help if, in exchange for the cost of their movie ticket, I can also provide them with some food for thought or fresh information.”