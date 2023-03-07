Malayalam film industry has plunged to grief with the demise of producer M Michael Pillai Vincent on Tuesday morning. His daughter Vidhu Vincent informed about the sad demise of the famous producer in a Facebook post. She wrote that Michael (aged 81) was suffering from respiratory ailments for some time.

His last rites will be conducted at 15:30 PM on March 8 in Kollam, Kerala. Vidhu said that she was proud that Michael supported her the most with resources and encouragement to direct her film Manhole. Vidhu has bagged the award of best director for this film.

Vidhu was reminded of the trust Michael had in her vision and how with his encouragement only her work could achieve fame with Manhole. According to her, Michael knew beforehand that a film based on social message will have absolutely no commercial value. Still, he stepped forward to give funds for the production of this film and the rest as the audience knows is history.

Vidhu took a stroll down memory lane and wrote that how father emphasised a lot on the importance of academics. He couldn’t manage to earn much but bought books based on Russian stories for children from Prabhat Book House. He always ensured that his children would remain a step ahead in terms of education. She also wrote that Michael spent a significant amount of time with her and her brother Vinu Vincent.

Many users were moved with this poignant note and conveyed condolences to Vidhu and Vinu. Writer Saradakutty Bharathikutty expressed grief at the devastating loss suffered by the family. Users remembered how Michael, popularly known as MP Vincent, used to greet everyone with a smile and gentleness. Another recalled that Michael had a composed demeanour since college time. Rest others also offered their tributes to the producer who will be remembered for raising the issue of manual scavengers.

For Manhole, Vidhu had won the best debut director and best director award at Kerala International Film Festival and Kerala State Film Festival.

