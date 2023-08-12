Malikappuram Fame Devananda To Star In Maniyanpilla Raju’s Upcoming Horror Film

Malayalam actor Sudheer Kumar, better known by his stage name Maniyanpilla Raju, is going to produce a supernatural film under his production called Maniyanpilla Raju Productions. Child actress Devananda, who is famous for her film Malikappuram, is going to play the protagonist in the film. This film will be the directorial debut of filmmaker Manu. The horror film takes place in an ancient ancestral home in South Malabar, where a small family of a father, mother and daughter named Munna come to live. The family has shifted to their ancestral home to perform a ritual called theyyam. Their relatives also live in this place. Munna meets many children who are the same age as her, putting her at ease. The kids play in the empty lands of the property when certain unusual incidents start taking place.

Munna’s father works in an IT company based in Bengaluru. He has not returned to his ancestral home for the last ten years, because of some problems he faced in the house. What is the mystery behind these paranormal activities forms the theme of this untitled film.

Devananda is going to play the role of Munna. This is her second film after Malikappuram, which was released in 2022. Saiju Kurup and Aswathy Manoharan are going to play the roles of the father and the mother respectively.

The shooting for the film is set to start on August 19, in Pattambi (Kerala). A rehearsal camp for three days was held for the film in Kochi, which was attended by Devananda, Niranjan and Leah Simpson. The rest of the cast for the film includes Ramesh Pisharody, Nandini Gopalakrishnan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Niranjan Maniyanpilla Raju, Kanchan, Leah Simpson, along with other child actors.