Mallika Sherawat To Sara Khan, 5 Actresses Whose Marriages Didn't Last

The lives of celebrities are always under the spotlight, and rumours of their relationships, marriages, and divorces often make headlines. There have been several instances where Bollywood couples get divorced in a very short span of time due to compatibility issues or infidelity. Taking the decision to end a relationship is not easy for anyone, but being a celebrity and taking this step is even more difficult due to media glare and constant social media questions that even affect the work profile as well.

Here are five actresses who got married but ended their relationship in a few months:

Mallika Sherawat: Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is popular among the audience for her bold and ravishing looks. But the Murder actress struggled in her love life. According to reports, she had married Karan Singh Gill. However, it was found that the couple parted ways soon after their marriage. However, Mallika has not accepted her marriage to Karan.

Shraddha Nigam: Shraddha Nigam became popular after her marriage to Karan Singh Grover. However, the couple couldn’t bear the brunt, and soon they parted ways after being together for 10 months. Later, Karan found love again and married Bipasha Basu. The couple also gave birth to a daughter.

Sara Khan: Sara Khan married Ali Merchant inside the famous Bigg Boss house. Their marriage ceremony was aired as an episode on the channel. However, the couple divorced after two months. Sara said that she started feeling suffocated in their marriage.

Shweta Rohira: Shweta Rohira’s name came up after her marriage to the Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat. Initially, the couple started dating, and later, in 2014, they tied the knot. However, their marriage couldn’t survive, and they divorced each other in just one year. Currently, Pulkit is dating actress Kriti Kharbanda.

Mandana Karimi: Mandana Karimi rose to fame through her stint on the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. Later, the actress tied the knot with Gaurav Gupta. However, the couple parted ways just after six months of marriage.