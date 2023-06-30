MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Might Be Dating A Businessman For 5 Years Now

K-Pop fans are always excited to know what their favourite artists have been up to. Whether it is on the work front or their personal lives, nothing is ever too much information. There is the latest update about the shining star MAMAMOO’s Hwasa. It revolves around her dating life. Korean news outlet Sports Seoul has revealed that the K-Pop idol might be in a relationship with a businessman. The man, who is 12 years her senior, used to work in the music industry. What’s more, is that the pair have reportedly been seeing each other for the past five years. Yes, you heard it right! There are a few details that have been revealed about their relationship by an anonymous insider.

According to the insider, the road to this relationship was not an easy one. The businessman had his reservations regarding dating Hwasa. The two major reasons behind his hesitation were their age difference and the fact that the artist is a popular celebrity. Soompi quoted the insider as saying, “Because Hwasa is 12 years younger than A, and she’s a famous artist who’s well-known to the public, A wasn’t able to easily accept her romantic advances.” The insider went on to add, “I think he was conflicted because of the age difference and the reality that one of them was a celebrity and one wasn’t.”

It was further reported that Hwasa often goes for the advice of her partner when she faces any big decision. Take, for example, her ongoing talks about joining a new agency. The K-pop star has ended her contract with her longtime company RBW and is in talks with PSY’s P NATION to sign a contract with them. The source added, “When Hwasa is faced with a big decision, A gives Hwasa heartfelt advice for her future. He is doing very well in the role of her mentor.”

Hwasa is also making a name for herself in the industry as a solo artist. The singer has been dropping one hit track after another. She began her journey as a soloist with her debut solo single Twit in 2019. The singer then went on to drop other hit singles like Maria and I am a B. She also has a single album Guilty Pleasure under her belt which was released in 2021. The artist has also never shied away from collaborating with other K-Pop artists including her own group’s members Moonbyul and Wheein and other artists like Loco and Esna.