Mammootty Looks Dashing In Throwback Pictures From Budapest

Malayalam actor Mammootty shared a bunch of throwback pictures from his Budapest visit on Tuesday, on Instagram. In the pictures, the Nanapakal Nerathu Mayakkam actor looked dashing as he opted for a casual outfit for the day. He donned brown pants with a black t-shirt, layered with an orange jacket. He rounded off his look with white chunky sneakers and a pair of shades.

“Once upon a time in Budapest,” the actor wrote in the caption of the post. The post was flooded with comments by Ann Augustine, Radhika, Manya Naidu, Anumol, Lukman Avaran, Dharamajan Bholgatty and Hareesh Kanaran have dropped love emoji in the comments section.

Earlier this month, Mammootty dropped the first look of his upcoming film Bazooka. The poster shows Mammootty uncovering his vintage bike in a garage. The actor’s most recent appearance feels like he is ageing like fine wine. The actor is seen sporting a brown denim jacket, dark grey cargo pants and a T-shirt. He is dressed up with cool sunglasses, black leather shoes and a ponytail.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Mammootty wrote, “Presenting The First Look Poster of Bazooka! Written and Directed by Deeno Dennis, Produced by Saregama Global and Theatre of Dreams."

Presenting The First Look Poster of #Bazooka ! Written & Directed by Deeno Dennis , Produced by @saregamaglobal and Theatre of Dreams.#BazookaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/yLoFAF8XOe— Mammootty (@mammukka) June 2, 2023

Bazooka is marking the directorial debut of Deeno Dennis, the son of the famous Malayalam script writer Kaloor Dennis. The film is touted to be a crime drama. The film also has filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Sunny Wayne, Jagadish, Siddharth Bharathan, Sharafuddin, Dean Dennis, Spadikam George and Divya Pillai in prominent roles.

Apart from Bazooka, Mammootty will also be seen in Kaathal: The Core alongside Jyothika. The film is directed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby. The actor also has Kannur Squad in his pipeline.