Mammootty, Mohanlal Pillars Of Malayalam Cinema: Priyadarshan

Over the years filmmaker Priyadarshan has delivered a bunch of films worth cherishing. From making us laugh our hearts out in the iconic 2000 directorial Hera Pheri to giving us the chills in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Priyadarshan has indeed surpassed expectations with his brilliant direction. But in 2021, two of the director’s films did not go as planned. Hungama 2 and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea proved to be box-office flops. Now, the 66-year-old is pinning his hopes high for his upcoming action thriller Corona Papers.

Priyadarshan, who recently attended a film festival, heaped praises on actors Mohanlal and Mammootty for their exceptional contribution to the Malayalam film industry. He credited their hard work, efforts and phenomenal performances in films that enabled Malayalam cinema to reach new heights. Calling Mohanlal and Mammootty “pillars of Malayalam cinema”, Priyadarshan said, “Malayalam cinema could not have reached this level without them.”

The Khatta Meetha director further elaborated that both the Malayalam actors, who have worked together on several projects including Athirathram, Padayottam, Harikrishnans and Narasimham were responsible for changing the perspective of the masses regarding Mollywood movies. “These two can be proud of being the pioneers,” concluded Priyadarshan.

Priyadarshan has also collaborated with both Mammootty and Mohanlal. Some of the famous movies where the film director and Mammootty worked together include Parayaanum Vayya Parayaathirikkaanum Vayya, Rakkuyilin Ragasadassil, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu and Megham.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Mohanlal, known to be the hit machine of Malayalam films, have also proven their mettle in collaborations. Their key films are Minnaram, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Chithram and Killukam.

Speaking of Priyadarshan’s much-anticipated film Corona Papers, the trailer of the action is already making fans talk about the project. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Shine Tom Chacko, Gayathrie Shankar, Jean Lal and Shane Nigam in pivotal roles.

Corona Papers marks Priyadarshan’s first collaboration with Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam. According to reports, the film is a remake of the Tamil crime thriller 8 Thottakkal. It is slated to hit the big screens on April 6.

