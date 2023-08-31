Mammootty, Mohanlal Wish Their Fans On The Occasion of Onam

India celebrated Onam on August 29. The entire month was auspicious for Malayalis, as they gathered together to celebrate the festival. Every year, people in Kerala celebrate the festival together with their families and friends. Mollywood celebrities too celebrate this festival with great fervour every year. From sharing pictures with their families to posting videos, celebrities this year shared glimpses of their celebration with fans. Their love was reciprocated by fans in the comments sections of these posts. Two superstars of the Malayalam film industry, Mammootty and Mohanlal, extended their warm wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Onam. Mammootty shared a couple of pictures on Twitter and wrote, “My heartiest congratulations to all.” In the pictures, he was spotted in an off-white shirt and mundu, mesmerising the audience with his radiant smile. His fans were delighted to see his look and showered him with praise in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Happy Onam Mammukka", and Another fan wrote, “Happy Onam Ikka".

Mohanlal also shared a video clip on Twitter and wished everyone a happy Onam. He wrote, “Happy Onam. My Heartiest congratulations to all the Malayalis.” Even his fans were quick to comment. One user wrote, “Laletta traditional look.” Another fan wrote, “That magic stance of L".

Mammootty recently won the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. He has an exciting line-up of films, including Kathal: The Core, Bazooka, Kannur Squad, and more.

Mohanlal was last seen in the film Ghost. He will next be seen in films like Barroz: Guardian of D’Gamas Treasure, Malaikottai Vaaliban, Neru, and Vrushabha. Mohanlal made news a few months back for buying a new striking Range Rover Autobiography, which is worth ove