Mammootty Rocks A Vintage Look In Bell-bottom Pants And A Chic Black Shirt

Mammootty is one of the biggest superstars in the South film Industry. He has had an illustrious career and has been a part of various films across different languages. He is not only famous in South India but also enjoys a massive fan following across the country. Mammootty is known for his impeccable acting skills and evergreen looks. The 71-year-old actor is still going strong and has an exciting line-up of films as well. Now, Mammootty is once again in the news for his latest look. Mammootty is quite active on social media and is often found sharing his pictures on the internet. Recently, he shared a new post on Instagram. In the series of pictures, Mammootty looks as handsome as ever in a black shirt and grey bell-bottom pants. He was spotted in his usual bearded look and also donned grey Chelsea boots along with the outfit. The pictures gave off a vintage vibe as the superstar posed in front of the camera. He captioned the post, “Observing and absorbing." He even gave credit to the photographer and Dulquer Salmaan’s friend, Shani Shaki, for clicking the pictures.

Mammootty’s fans were delighted to see their favourite star in the post and flooded the comment section with heaps of praise. One of the fans wrote, “Mammookkkaaaa! There is no one like you in this world today." Another fan commented, “Trend continuing, Age discontinuing".

He has left an indelible mark on the audience throughout his career. Recently, he was awarded the Best Actor Award at the Kerala State Film Awards. He won the award for his performance in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Apart from him, many young and talented actors were also nominated in the Best Actor category.

Mammootty will be next seen in Jeo Baby’s Kaathal: The Core. The film has Jyothika as its female lead, and it is a family drama. Apart from that, he also has a film named Bazooka in the pipeline alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon and Shine Tom Chacko.