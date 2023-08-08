Mammootty To Essay Negative Role In His Next Film With Arjun Ashokan

After many years, Malayalam actor Mammootty will be seen in a negative role in Rahul Sadasivan’s directorial. The film is touted to be horror and is headlined by Arjun Ashokan. According to reports, the veteran actor will begin shooting for the film on August 15 in Kochi and Palakkad, Kerala. Mammootty has allotted 30 days for the shooting of the film while Arjun has signed for 60 days for the production stage.

The film is backed by the production house YNOT Studios. The production house has also produced films like Vikran Vesha, Saala Khadoos and Mandela. The team has kept the remaining cast and crew of the film under wraps.

It is to be noted that Arjun shared screen space with Mammootty in Khalid Rahman’s directorial Unda. Mammootty has played characters with shades of grey in a number of films that include Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathine Kadha, Vidheyan and Rorschach.

Apart from this film, the veteran actor has a slew of interesting projects in his kitt including Kannur Squad and Kadugannawa Othru Yathra and Kaathal- The Core opposite Jyothika.

Kannur Squad is produced by the actor’s home banner Mammootty Kampany and is directed by debutant Roby Varghese Raj. There are reports by rumour mills that the teaser of Kannur Squad will be released along with the first show of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film King Of Kotha. However, an official announcement is awaited to confirm the reports.

On the other hand, Arjun Ashokan’s last film Romancham was a horror comedy focusing on seven friends and their tryst with the supernatural that got rave reviews from the critics and audience. He will be next seen in comedy-drama Theeppori Benny. The teaser of the film was recently unveiled. Femina George will be seen as the female lead while the film is directed by Rajesh Mohan and the screenplay of the film is written by Joji Thomas.

The film also features Jagadish, TG Ravi, Santosh Kizhatatoor, Sreekanth Murali, Prem Prakash and Nisha Sarang in pivotal roles.