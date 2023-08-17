Mammootty Unveils The First Look Poster Of Upcoming Film Praavu

Mammootty, the renowned Indian actor, took to his official Facebook account to reveal the captivating first-look poster of the upcoming film Praavu. The poster, rich in vibrant hues of red, orange, and wide shades, features the lead actors with a determined expression, set against a backdrop of pigeons in flight. Alongside the striking visuals, the poster also includes essential details about the cast, crew, and the film’s release date.

Scheduled to hit theatres on September 15, Praavu is a creation of writer and director Navaz Ali, produced by PR Rajasekharan. The film is set to be released under the banner of Wayfarer Film. The intriguing storyline draws inspiration from the works of Padmarajan and is made in association with CET Cinemas. The majority of the shooting took place in Thiruvananthapuram.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Amit Chakalakal, Sabumon, Manoj KU, Abdusamad, Adarsh Raja, Yami Sona, Takazhi, Dini Daniel, Nisha Sarang, Gayatri Nambiar, Tina Sunil, Aleena in various pivotal roles. Anthony Jo is responsible for the captivating cinematography, while the lyrics are penned by BK Harinarayanan and the music is composed by Bijibal. The film’s production management was overseen by Deepal Parameswaran, with Unni K. R. serving as the associate director and S. Manjumole as the executive director. The film’s visual effects and design were masterfully crafted by Panache, and digital content management will be handled by Rabbitbox.

At the forefront of the film’s cast is Amit Chakalakkal, a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema. His journey began with his appearance in the album Atma, and he made his debut as a character artist in the film Honey Bee. He gained recognition for his role in Iyobinte Pusthakam, a period thriller released in 2014. His career continued to flourish with impactful performances in films like C/O Saira Banu, where he portrayed Prince Chakkalakkal and his lead actor debut in Melle. Notable projects such as Yuvam, Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam, and upcoming ventures like Two Stroke and Passport showcase his versatile acting prowess.