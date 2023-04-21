Mammootty’s Mother and Dulquer Salmaan’s Grandmother Fathima Ismail Passes Away at 93

Superstar Mammootty’s mother and Dulquer Salmaan’s grandmother Fathima Ismail passed away on Friday, April 21. She was 93. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi where she was admitted due to age-related ailments. She is survived by her five children, including actor Mammooty.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Fathima Ismail’s last rites took place at 4pm at Chempu Juma Masjid.

Soon after the news of her death, politician Shashi Tharoor took to his Twitter account to pay his last respects to Mammootty’s mother. Tharoor revealed that he spoke to the superstar this morning to express his condolences and wrote, “Spoke to @mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss."

Spoke to ⁦@mammukka⁩ this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss. pic.twitter.com/s7ThIIb8lz— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2023

It should also be noted that Mammootty or his family have not issued any official statement as of now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammotty was last seen in Malayalam psychological drama Rorschach. In the film, he played the role of an NRI businessman who avenges the death of his pregnant wife. Directed by Nisam Basheer, the film earned over Rs 75 crore at the box office worldwide. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan will be soon seen in Director Tinu Pappachan’s next project, which is bankrolled by his home production Wayfarer Films. It’s title has not been decided as of now.

