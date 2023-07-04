Mamta Kulkarni Did Not Treat Me Well On The Film Sets, Says Guddi Maruti

Former actress Guddi Maruti was one of the few female artists in the 90s Bollywood who served as comic relief in films. It was a different era, where fat-shaming was considered part of comedy. Guddi Maruti, who was always plump, took the jokes on herself in the movies quite well. Having worked with almost all the stars of the 90s, Guddi Maruti recently spilled the beans about some of her co-actors from that era.

Talking to Bollywood Thikana, the first co-star she mentioned was Mamta Kulkarni and shared that they had a not-so-cordial relationship during the shooting of the movie, Waqt Hamara Hai, starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. She said that there was a cold war between her and Mamta during the shooting and that Mamta did not treat her well in-between shoots. She blames a badly-phrased article that Mamta had read for the behaviour she meted out to her. Guddi said she had spoken about Mamta in an interview back in the 90s but it was completely changed when it got published, which upset the Karan Arjun actress.

Guddi said Ayesha Jhulka, on the other hand, was quite friendly and that they shared a great comfort level. She even revealed a lot about his co-actor Govinda. She said whoever signed him was aware he would be late for the shoot. “Producers would worry, but we would enjoy ourselves. While waiting for him, we would get ready and play cards on set. But I doubt any producer would have had the guts to challenge him,” she said. Guddi Maruti stated that everyone was simply accustomed to it and would adapt.

Guddi Maruti called Divya Bharati the most bubbly and lively of her co-stars and said that she was left shattered by the young actress’ untimely death.