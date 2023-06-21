Manav Kaul Recalls Being Mistaken For Gulshan Kumar's Murderer, Recalls Chilling Details

Actor Manav Kaul, known for his work in films and TV shows, including projects produced by T-Series Films, headed by Bhushan Kumar, shares an incident from his past. He opens up about being mistakenly suspected in the 1997 murder case of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, attributing it to a misunderstanding by someone in his residential society at that time.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manav Kaul shared the details of the incident from the past. “We were five people who used to stay in Dahisar and since we didn’t have much money, we would stay awake till 2am, have tea and sleep. The next day we could skip breakfast and wake up late and directly have lunch,” he said.

During the interview, Manav explained how the misunderstanding was caused. He said that because they would visit studios and Film City, meeting people, and return late at night, someone in his residential society found it suspicious that five men would come back late, engage in gambling, and then leave the next day after getting ready. “They complained,” recalled Manav.

Recalling chilling details, he said, “So one night we were playing cards and suddenly the police surrounded our house and they entered and directly asked, “Gulshan Kumar ko kisne maara (Who killed Gulshan Kumar)?” I found it a bit funny but 2-3 other people got scared and they took us to Dahisar police station.”

When questioned about whether this incident left him scared, Manav said, “I was very young back then… to uss samay mein lag raha ki ‘aisa swagat kiya Mumbai ne’ (At that time, I felt this is how Mumbai welcomed me).”

On August 12, 1997, Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-Series, was fatally shot multiple times outside the Jiteshwar Mahadev Mandir in Mumbai. The renowned temple was a place frequently visited by the late businessman.