Megastar Chiranjeevi and legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao have given many blockbusters together in the Telugu film industry. Last month, KRR visited Chiranjeevi on the sets of Bhola Shankar to congratulate him on the success of the actor’s recently released film, Waltair Veerayya. The duo worked together for 14 films and impressed the audience with their mettle time and again. They are known among the best director-actor duos in the industry. Here are the five blockbuster films of Chiranjeevi and K Raghavendra Rao.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari features Chiranjeevi along with Sridevi and gained a cult status over the years. K Raghavendra Rao’s directorial is based on the story of a man who finds a ring that gives the bearer great power but the goddess to whom it belongs wants it back. The film was a blockbuster in its year.

Gharana Mogudu

Chiranjeevi and Nagma-starrer Gharana Mogudu hit the theatres back in 1992. The film not only minted lots of money at the box office but the songs also turned out to be chartbusters. The action-drama revolves around a do-gooder common man portrayed by Chiranjeevi who marries an arrogant daughter of an industrialist to teach her a lesson. It was the first Telugu film to cross the record of Rs 10 crore that year.

Rowdy Alludu

K Raghavendra Rao’s directorial was released in 1991. Rowdy Alludu was one of the high-octane entertainers of the year. In the film, Chiranjeevi had a dual role while Kota Srinivasa Rao is the main antagonist in the film. Divya Bharti and Shobana were parallel female leads.

Manchi Donga

This 1988 film directed by K Raghavendra Rao saw Chiranjeevi playing the role of a good-hearted thief with principles. It was a success at the box office and further propelled Chiranjeevi’s popularity.

Kondaveeti Raja

K Raghavendra Rao’s directorial was released in 1986. The action-drama featured Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, and Chalapathi Rao in pivotal roles. The film is based on a man visiting a historic village named Ratnagiri in search of work, where he gets to know that the old fort has hidden treasure. The film was a hit at the box office in its year.

