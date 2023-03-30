Mandira Bedi is currently vacationing at her “favourite destination" and is filling up her Instagram feed with stunning pictures. She is holidaying in the Maldives with her kids Tara, and Vir and her parents.

In her latest entry, Mandira Bedi gave her fans a peek into her spectacular vacay. Her reel comprised of her solo shots, a few from her luxurious resort and others from the beach. She can be seen relaxing and unwinding at the exotic location. “This holiday has been nothing short of spectacular. Thank you Maldives for the beautiful blue ocean and gorgeous white sand,” Mandira wrote before tagging her resort and thanking them for leaving no stone unturned in giving her family the best time ever.

In an earlier post, Mandira took her kids and mom on a luxury yacht ride. She can be seen enjoying the scenic view while having a glass of champagne. The actress even captured some moments with Tara and Vir and shared them on her gram. “A stunning sunset cruise aboard the new luxury yacht: The Hideaway Majesty, chasing dolphins with champagne,” her caption read.

Mandira’s Instagram feed is a treat to the eyes. From enjoying a sunset cruise to basking in the sun at her private beach, her pictures will make you crave a beach vacation. Here are some more glimpses from her luxurious holiday.

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi made her Bollywood debut with the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995 which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role. She went on to feature in several movies and shows like Ghar Jamai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Saaho, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ittefaq, Divorce, O Teri, The Tashkent Files, CID, and Shanti among others. She was a host for shows like Indian Idol Junior and India’s Deadliest Roads.

The actress started 2023 on a busy note as she returned to work with a cricket-themed reality show. She is hosting the show titled Cricket Ka Ticket.

Read all the Latest Movies News here